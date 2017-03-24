Licence bid for real ale brewery taproom

A Wigan real ale brewery hopes drinkers can raise a glass to its future achievements after applying for a licence for its brewery tap.

Wily Fox, based on the Martland Business Park, has asked Wigan Council for permission to sell alcohol in the bar room at its Kellet Close headquarters.

The application asks for the supply of alcohol and regulated entertainment to be allowed in the on-site taproom between 11am and 12.30am Monday to Sunday.

The brewery is hoping to host tours of its facilities for selected groups such as enthusiasts from the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and stresses it is not looking to open a watering hole which the public can simply walk into off the street.

Anyone wishing to make comments have until next week to do so and a decision will then be made either by Wigan Council’s licensing committee or by officers at the town hall.

The brewery now has its fingers crossed that its application will be allowed, saying welcoming groups of beer fans to the venue is something it has wanted to do since Wily Fox opened around 12 months ago.

Managing director Andrea Cox said: “It’s part of our vision and we’ve been building up to doing this so we can offer tours.

“We’re not in a residential area and it will be quite low-key, mostly by invitation. It’s not going to be open to just anyone from the area.”

If the licence application is successful Wily Fox will have six handpumps serving cask ale and a keg dispenser.

Led by head brewer John Williams, who has 35 years’ experience at Thwaites, the brewery has produced a popular range of core ales supplemented by a rolling monthly selection of seasonal beers, some of which have been offered several times by popular demand.

Residents or responsible authorities have until March 23 to make representations about the licence application.

Comments should be sent to Trading and Licensing Section, PO Box 100, Wigan, WN1 3DS or emailed to licensing@wigan.gov.uk

For details of the application, visit the Trading Standards and Licensing Section at Wigan Life Centre or look online at www.wigan.gov.uk

For more information about the company visit www.wilyfoxbrewery.co.uk