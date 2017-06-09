Lisa Nandy: We’ve convinced people Wigan is safe with us

Lisa Nandy said Wigan had resoundingly rejected the politics of fear and division as she claimed an increased majority.

The former shadow cabinet member secured a 62 per cent share of the vote on a night of few shocks at Robin Park.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy holds her Labour seat as the Wigan results are announced at Robin Park Arena, Wigan

With the result arriving shortly after 1am, Ms Nandy paid tribute to police officers and council staff who had worked to ensure democracy prevailed in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

She told a cheering crowd of Labour supporters: “This campaign will be remembered for many things but none more so than the horrific attacks that took place not far from here in Manchester, and in London, in the last few weeks.

“It’s only right to thank the police and officers of the council for coming out today, being absolutely brilliant and making sure in the wake of those attacks so democracy prevails and terror never ever wins.”

Despite being on the wrong side of last year’s EU referendum, having campaigned for the UK to remain only to see Wigan borough deliver a huge Brexit vote, Ms Nandy increased her majority, having gained a 52.5 per cent share in 2015.

We’ve knocked on thousands of doors. We’ve taken the message out there because people did have concerns but I think we’ve convinced them that Wigan is safe in our hands Lisa Nandy

She told the Wigan Post straight after the result: “When the election was called I think there were many more people who were sceptical about voting Labour. But we’ve fought this campaign harder than ever before.

“We’ve knocked on thousands of doors. We’ve taken the message out there because people did have concerns but I think we’ve convinced them that Wigan is safe in our hands.

“I think we have proven tonight that Labour is at its strongest when we are united and am grateful from every part of the Labour movement who have come out to deliver this result in Wigan and hopefully many Labour MPs across the country tonight as well.”

Turning her attention to results elsewhere, Ms Nandy, who was first elected in 2010, said: “It’s far too early to say what will happen tonight in this general election, but we can safely say one thing; as your MP for the last seven years and reelected again tonight.

“I’ve been proud to represent a town that so consistently rejected the politics of fear and hate and division and shown solidarity for the most vulnerable people in society. I cannot wait to take up this job again, the privilege of my life and fight with you to make sure Britain reflects the values that Wigan has held for more than 100 years.”

The Conservative’s Alex Williams secured second place with 28 per cent of the vote but was a distant second to his Labour rival.

The turnout for Wigan was 63 per cent, an increase of of four per cent from 2015.