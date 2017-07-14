Local groups hopeful of cash

A school and a local rugby union club are hoping to get a cash boost from a community initiative.

A search to find a group in the UK that deserves a lucrative investment for a regeneration project, has seen Wigan Rugby Union Club and Ince CE Primary School receive a nomination from locals.

One of the changing rooms at Wigan RU

Communities up and down the country were asked to submit details of an area of their society that deserves a makeover; or an unsung hero who makes a real difference to the community and they will find out on Monday if they have been successful.

The Helping Hand campaign, launched by food giants Wall’s Pastry, will see an area in one community, out of all those nominated, transformed as part of a £5,000 venture. The winning project will see the renovation programme take place over a period of five days by a team of ‘handy helpers’ which will see a real difference made to the local community.

Michael Holton, brand manager for Wall’s Pastry said: “We’re thrilled that the people of Wigan have got behind the Wigan Rugby Union Club in their bid to enhance the clubs facilities. Run by volunteers with very small budget, the club provides facilities for over 200 players from the age of 5-16 years old.

“And Ince CE Primary School are keen to refurbish their outdoor area into a wild woodland outdoor learning area.

“If they are lucky enough to win, the school are hoping to rejuvenate the overgrown outdoor area so that the area can be used by the school and the wider community.

“Finding the money to maintain areas of strong standing within a community can be difficult and also expensive. We’re keen to lend a helping hand and discover what areas could really benefit residents and make a real difference to locals with a bit of TLC.”

The winning nominee will also receive £500. The winner will be announced on Monday.