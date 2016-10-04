60,000 tickets sold for Grand Final showdown

More than 60,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Warrington.

The Warriors will take on the Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday night as they aim to become champions for the first time since 2013.

And more than 60,000 tickets have so far been sold for the clash, with limited availability reported in most areas of the stadium.

Fans will be entertained by Welsh rock band Feeder and actor turned DJ Craig Charles, with pre-match and half time entertainment from Feeder, whose songs include Buck Rodgers and Just the Way I’m Feeling.

Craig Charles, best known for his appearances in Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, will be playing a funk and soul DJ set while Laura Wright will sing Jerusalem before kick off.

Tickets are still available and the RFL Ticket office can be contacted on 0844 856 1113