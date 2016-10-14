A fitting funeral for little Jackson

A Wigan tot will have a fitting send-off thanks to the generosity of the borough’s townsfolk.

Relatives of Danielle Slater rallied round to help with the funeral when her five-month-old son Jackson James died on Sunday last week.

They wanted to raise £1,500 to cover the costs, including for a horse and carriage.

Following an appeal in the Evening Post and online, donations have been pouring in to help with the funeral bill.

Two fund-raising pages have so far received more than £1,800.

There has also been support from champion heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury’s team.

He donated two signed boxing gloves and shared the online appeal page from the Team Fury Twitter account.

Shops have raised hundreds of pounds by selling raffle tickets and items have been donated for raffle prizes.

Hindley restaurant Summat To Ate has offered a function room and buffet for the wake and the raffle will be held there on Sunday.

Danielle’s cousin Hayley Slater said: “I have been really pleased with the response. I honestly didn’t expect to do so well.

“We set out with the intention of getting a bit of money to help Danielle as best as possible at this time and to get this response is amazing.”

She praised everyone who had donated to the appeal for Jackson’s funeral.

Hayley, who lives in Higher Ince, said: “I want to say a big thank you to everybody that has donated.

“It’s much appreciated.

“Jackson will never be forgotten.

“He has touched the whole of Wigan. It has made things much easier for Danielle.”

Danielle, who has two daughters, collapsed after Jackson died and has since left hospital and returned to her home in Scholes.

A post-mortem examination found that Jackson died of natural causes.

Arrangements for a funeral will be made but a date has not yet been set.

Donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/2sqzgx7n or www.gofundme.com/2sg6shjr.