A special send off for amazing Braiden

A sea of blue created a colourful tribute at the funeral of “superhero” Braiden Prescott.

Hundreds of people turned out yesterday to pay their final respects to the seven-year-old, who lost his fight for life earlier this month.

His heartbroken family issued an open invitation for people to attend and asked them to wear his favourite colour - baby blue - rather than black.

Pupils and staff from Ince CE Primary School, where Braiden was a pupil, were among those lining Ince Green Lane, in Lower Ince, waiting for the procession.

People gathered at the Prescott family home on The Grove to walk the short distance to Christ Church.

The procession was led by Braiden’s dad, Wayne, and brothers Tyler and Kody, who were dressed as Spiderman and Iron Man.

He will never be forgotten and in time we will have a tribute to him within the grounds of school so that his memory will live on in the hearts and minds at Ince C of E forever Braiden’s headteacher Jill Hyde

Behind them was a hearse filled with floral tributes and teddies, then four white horses pulling a carriage containing the coffin.

Relatives, friends and supporters walked behind, the majority wearing blue. Among them were people dressed as Batman, Superman and other superheroes.

The church was packed with relatives, friends and supporters for a moving service celebrating Braiden’s life.

Several tributes were given, with Braiden’s uncle Rob describing him as an “extraordinary little boy” and “our favourite superhero”.

In a tribute read by the Reverend Sam Nicholson, Braiden’s parents Wayne and Steph said: “Despite his illness, despite his obstacles, he still smiled. He took it all in his stride. That smile could light up the darkest day.”

They described Braiden as “our little superhero”.

They continued: “Our beautiful son taken far too soon, forever seven. We love you now, we love you still, we always have and always will. Until we meet again baby boy, fly high.”

Headteacher Jill Hyde said Braiden was well-known for his “infectious smile and his sense of humour”.

She said: “He will never be forgotten and in time we will have a tribute to him within the grounds of school so that his memory will live on in the hearts and minds at Ince C of E forever.”

Her colleague Louise Mulvey said: “It has been a privilege and an honour working with you Braiden.”

The service included hymns He’s Got The Whole Wide World and Give Me Joy In My Heart.

There were also poems, photographs of Braiden and music including Skinny Love.

Afterwards, mourners went to Westwood Cemetery for a burial before a wake was held at The Rose Centre in Hindley.

Brave Braiden lost his fight for life on Thursday, September 1.

He had battled neuroblastoma three times, after first being diagnosed when he was just two years old.

He was given the all-clear in September 2013, but last year his family was told the cancer had returned.

