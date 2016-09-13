Acid poured on garage forecourt

A substance believed to be hydrochloric acid was poured on the forecourt of a garage.

A fire crew from Hindley were called at 12.35am this morning, Tuesday, we were called to a garage in Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, where there was an unknown substance on the forecourt.

Firefighters used a hose reel, breathing kits and applied 100 litres of soda ash onto what is believed to have been hydrochloric acid, to make it safe.

Hindley crew manager Craig Cubbins said: “It turned out to be an extremely strong acid. We were called by a concerned member of the public who saw what looked like smoke bubbling off from the acid as it reacted with the concrete.

“They also said they had seen someone hanging around there. We believe it was maliciously thrown in the sense that it didn’t get there on its own.

“It takes a while to deal with a situation like this. First we set up a cordon to keep the public away and safe although with the time there wasn’t many people about.

“We then have to stop it spreading any further and then we can identify it and work out what we can do to make it safe.”

Crew from Hindley, the environmental protection unit and a hazardous materials officer spent three hours 45 minutes at the incident.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident at around 12.30am and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

