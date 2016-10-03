Anger as chickens are found roaming in Wigan takeaway’s yard

A Wigan takeaway could face sanctions after food safety officers found a brood of chickens scurrying round in the back yard.

An investigation has been launched after a resident’s complaint and bosses at Little Italy in Platt Bridge are said to be working with the council to improve conditions.

Exterior of Little Italy, takeaway, Warrington Road, Platt Bridge - complaints about takeaway housing chickens in the back of the premises.

Inspectors are now assessing whether any food safety regulations have been breached.

There is no suggestion the live animals were used in food preparation, they added.

The concerned resident, who asked not to be named, said: “From a public health point of view this is shocking.

“It’s not right that somewhere that produces food has live animals running around out the back of the kitchens. I’m sure customers ordering from this place wouldn’t be too happy there’s animals running around outside.”

Staff at Little Italy told the Evening Post the live animals have now been removed.

Haram Mahmood said: “It’s fine, they were only outside. We have moved them.”

The takeaway, which has a four out of six star rating from more than 200 reviews on Just Eat, is waiting for the result of its first food standards rating following a visit earlier this year.

The town hall’s inspection team said the results will be released before the end of next month.

Mark Tilley, assistant director of infrastructure at Wigan Council, said: “We received a report from a resident concerned about the Warrington Road takeaway keeping chickens on their premises.

“The following day we visited the premises to inspect.

“Investigations are still ongoing and we are working closely with the business to ensure that improvements are made.” Mr Mahmood said staff were co-operating with the council about the concerns raised..