Animal charity looking to rehome these lovely cats

An animal rescue charity is appealing for kind-hearted people to help them rehome four cats.

The RSPCA is looking to rehome Daisy, Lola, Vanilla and Tiger after all were either abandoned or left homeless when their owner died.

Vanilla

The cats have all been neutered, flea and worm treated and vaccinated and are currently at Gilmore Vets in Standish or with foster families in the borough.

Dorothy Haunch who works for the Wigan branch of the RSPCA said: “Daisy is a black neutered female who is approximately nine years old.

“Daisy is a gorgeous affectionate ‘older’ lady looking for similar to give her a forever home.

“Sadly Daisy’s owner died recently and no one in the family could take her on due to commitments of their own.

Lola

“She loves to sit on your knee and purr and would be great company for an older person looking for a companion on the long winter nights ahead. As with all cats rehomed by the RSPCA she is spayed and ready to move in.”

Lola is around two years old and came into the RSPCA care after her owner found that she could no longer look after her due to health problems.

“She is a lovely cat who needs someone with a bit of time to gain her confidence and give her the loving home she deserves,” Dorothy said.

“Vanilla came to us from the Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, along with her kitten Rum. We don’t know her full story other than that she and her lovely kitten were unwanted by their previous owner.

Daisy

“Rum was recently rehomed so Vanilla is now looking forward to going to a new home herself as she is alone in her kennel and missing Rum.

“She is approximately two years old and has since been spayed so there will be no more kittens for her. She is a friendly cat who will make a lovely pet for some lucky human.”

Tiger had a few problems when he arrived at the rehoming centre so is currently living with a foster family.

Dorothy explained: “Tiger is a most handsome neutered male cat who frankly has had us a little puzzled.

“He came to us after his owner died, but did not do well at all in the rehoming centre. To be honest he took to his bed and refused to come out expect for food and his litter tray.

“For this reason he was placed with a very experienced fosterer. During his stay in foster care he relaxed, made friends and shows what a playful loving cat he is. He is now back in the cattery awaiting his new home. He is a lovely cat but he does have a scent marking problem which may be due to his stress.

“For this reason we think he may be more suitable for a farm/stableyard home, as he may need to live outside until he settles down.”

To find out more, contact Gilmores on 01257 426110. The RSPCA do ask for a donation of £60 for each cat rehomed.