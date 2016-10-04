Armed raiders steal litter of valuable puppies from Wigan home

Police are appealing after a litter of 11-week-old puppies has been stolen from a house in Wigan by armed burglars.

Two men, carrying a knife and a meat cleaver, forced their way into a home on Prestt Grove about 8.30pm on Monday October 3.

The victim was home alone with her children when the two men confronted her and threatened her with the meat cleaver before stealing four Dogue de Bordeaux puppies.

It is believed they then drove off in a silver Volkswagen which is possibly a Polo or Golf.

The puppies are three tan-coloured bitches called Deon, Pepper and Decota and one tan-coloured dog called Ty.

The first man is white and described as between 25 and 30 years old, about 5ft 8ins, with a tanned complexion, of stocky build and was carrying a kitchen knife.

The second man is also white and believed to be about 35 years old, around 6ft, with shaven hair, tattoos on his neck and he was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt with multi-coloured detail on the top of the arms.

Detective Constable Cameron Hackett, from Wigan CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and her young children who had to witness these men threaten their mum in their own home.

“The family are worried sick about the puppies and just want to know they are safe. These men will probably try to get rid of the dogs quickly and anyone who is offered a Dogue de Bordeaux puppy in the Greater Manchester area is urged to call us.

“I would also ask anyone with any information about this burglary to please get in touch with us or Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.