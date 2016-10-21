Assault doctor still being paid by NHS trust

A doctor who pleaded guilty to a brutal assault has remained on the payroll at Wigan’s NHS Trust since his conviction, the Evening Post can reveal.

Heart specialist Gohar Rahman - who has been suspended from clinical duties - is facing an industry disciplinary hearing later this month.

Gohar Rahman

The 57-year-old received a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years earlier this year, having beaten his teenaged victim with a walking stick and repeatedly kicked her.

The court was told restrictions had been placed on his clinical work while the Trust carried out its own probe.

Hospital bosses have now confirmed the cardiologist has been suspended.

It had been reported during the court case he had been off sick and was on medication around the time of his conviction.

In a statement, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Foundation Trust confirmed Dr Rahman remains on the payroll and has been receiving at least a portion of his estimated six-figure salary.

And the Trust’s internal investigation remains ongoing eight months after the criminal case reached its conclusion, the statement added.

Rahman, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, was ordered to undertake 100 hours’ unpaid work as part of his sentence.

The assault, which took place last year, left the female victim with red marks to her cheeks and behind her left ear and bruising to her forehead, arms, back and bottom.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the father-of-three was “utterly ashamed that he allowed himself to behave in this way”.

His medical practitioners tribunal, scheduled for three days from October 26, will consider “a case of impairment by reason of conviction”.

In response to the Evening Post’s questions about Mr Rahman’s employment status and whether he had been receiving full pay since February, WWL’s statement read: “WWL can confirm that Dr Rahman remains on the Trust payroll awaiting the outcome of our investigations, and has been in receipt of pay during this time.”