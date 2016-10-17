Attack on RL star - jury still out

A jury trying a Golborne man accused of seriously injuring a professional rugby league player outside a nightclub has begun their deliberations.

Danny Tickle, who was then playing for Widnes Vikings, was “poleaxed” by his friend Stuart Johnson, it has been alleged.

Danny Tickle

The jury retired today (Mon) to consider the evidence but after failing to reach a verdict they have been sent away until tomorrow to continue their deliberations.

Johnson, 28, of Grimshaw Court, Golborne, who plays amateur rugby league for the Golborne Parkside team, has pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Liverpool Crown Court has heard that the incident took place outside the Queen’s nightclub in Ashton-in-Makerfield in the early hours of November 1 last year.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and has no recollection of the incident. CCTV footage of the attack has been shown to the jury.

“It was completely and utterly unprovoked. The defendant simply decks him with a right hook to the left hand side of Mr Tickle’s face that completely fells him, poleaxes him,” alleged Henry Riding, prosecuting.

Johnson has told the court that he acted in self-defence believing Mr Tickle wanted to fight and was going to hit him.

The case continues