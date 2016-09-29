Banned driver in 70mph police chase through streets of Wigan

A banned driver raced through the streets of Wigan at more than 70mph during a terrifying police chase, a court heard.

Kyle Bascombe, 21, was pursued by police cars for 30 minutes as he drove the Vauxhall Corsa across the borough.

The car races across a roundabout at high speed

The car went onto both sides of the road, the wrong way down a one-way street, through red lights and even went off-road onto a grass verge, Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told.

It travelled at twice the speed limit at some points and at more than 70mph in a 30mph zone, Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said.

The court heard that officers in a liveried police car heading towards Bickershaw Lane saw an off-road motorbike travelling in convoy with a blue Vauxhall Corsa at around 11.40pm last Friday.

The speed of the car increased so officers activated the emergency equipment and followed it, but the driver did not stop.

Miss Kenyon said: “The vehicle made its way through Golborne on the A580. It was overtaking numerous vehicles and was seen to go through red traffic lights. It made its way to Abram.”

The car continued through Marsh Green, Kitt Green, Wigan town centre and Ince, followed by several police cars.

Bascombe, of Old Hall Street, Ince, was already banned from driving for an aggravated vehicle taking conviction.

Karen Moorfield, defending, said: “He is deeply regretful of his actions. He is aware of the potential consequences.”

Bascombe admitted driving dangerously, while banned and without insurance. He also admitted being over the drink-drive limit. Footage of part of the pursuit, filmed from a police car, was shown to justices.

Because of the seriousness of the offences magistrates committed Bascombe to Bolton Crown Court on October 24 for sentence and remanded him in custody.