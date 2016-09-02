Billy Boston statue in place

The statue of Billy Boston is now in place and ready to be unveiled by the great man himself.

After months of fund-raising and hard work, the day is almost here.

The Billy Boston statue arrives in Believe Sqaure

Overnight the sculpture was brought over from Hull and installed in position in Believe Square ready for the official unveiling on tomorrow morning (Saturday).

John Harris, the Wigan Landscape Design Consultant, who has overseen the installation of the statue with sculptor Steve Winterburn, said: “The operation went well. Ainscough’s did us a great service lifting and positioning the statue precisely with what seemed little effort.

“The contractor Parkinson Civil Engineering of Ashton, who completed the preparation works have done an excellent job, especially casting the plinth foundation which was a rather tricky operation.”

The unveiling will take place at 11am and members of the Billy Boston Trust want as many people as possible to turn up to witness the great occasion.

Billy's statue in place

If you can’t make it, you can watch the unveiling LIVE on the wigantoday facebook page and don’t forget there will be widespread coverage in Monday’s Wigan Evening Post and next week’s Wigan Observer.

