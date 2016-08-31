Boost for campaign to stop barrier’s axing

An opposition councillor has thrown his support behind residents who are opposing a plan to remove a traffic control barrier.

Orrell ward Coun Michael Winstanley is supporting residents who oppose a proposal being considered by town hall bosses to remove the barrier on Walthew House Lane in Kitt Green to allow traffic to travel directly from Spring Road through to Martland Mill Lane and Scot Lane.

I am in full support of the residents who do not want this barrier on Walthew House Lane removed Coun Michael Winstanley

Wigan Council hopes removing the barrier will ease the flow of traffic and improve road safety by diverting vehicles away from the residential areas of Kitt Green.

But concerns have been raised by residents at a meeting that the plan would increase the amount of traffic and the number of HGVs coming from the M6 through Orrell and down Spring Road.

Coun Winstanley said following the meeting: “It is clear how unpopular this proposal is. It is a long time since I have seen such united opposition to a proposal like this.

“I am in full support of the residents who do not want this barrier on Walthew House Lane removed.

“I have been inundated by residents from Spring Road and Gathurst Road who are totally opposed to this proposal that is being put forward by the council.

“The proposal from the Council will lead to Orrell being swamped with HGVs and cars.

“Orrell is already gridlocked and this will make a bad situation worse. It is outrageous that the residents of Orrell are once again going to suffer from a decision being taken by Wigan Council.

“The council say that this will help ease the traffic situation in the area.

“I can assure them that this will lead to traffic congestion, noise and pollution in the Orrell area.

“I am fully backing the residents in their opposition to this proposal and I would urge all residents to object to these proposals and ensure that their voice is heard loud and clear.”

In a letter sent out to residents in the Walthew House Lane area, the council lays out how residents living on the unadopted section have expressed concerns regarding HGV traffic attempting to access Martland Mill Business Park.

Due to the control barrier, HGV drivers have been observed reversing on this section of road and using the streets coming off it as a turning point after accidently heading down the blocked section of the street.

This is despite their being numerous signs warning drivers that there is no through road.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure, said: “We’re responding to the concerns from residents about the high number of HGVs that are driven through the area and them having to reverse down residential streets.

“We have been working with Heinz and with local residents to find a solution to this and to help ease traffic flow in the area. We are committed to working with them to help resolve the concerns they have and would encourage them to comment on the plans.”

Any comments on the scheme should be made before September 9 and addressed to Assistant Director Legal, Wigan Town Hall, Library Street quoting reference RD/LS/RD/LS/JOH/CL 48/204.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Boost for campaign to stop barrier’s axing Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...