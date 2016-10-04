Boy injured after being hit by car

A young boy suffered numerous injuries and a suspected broken arm after being hit by a car.

Police were called to Warrington Road in Abram near the junction with Bickershaw Lane shortly before 3.45pm.

They found the 12-year-old boy had suffered knee, face and jaw injuries as well as the possible break to his arm. However, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The incident involved a blue Vauxhall Vectra.

The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS). It is not clear if he had to go to hospital or not.