Bright spark Ian to take on TV quiz

A quiz show fan will showcase his general knowledge to millions of TV viewers when he appears on a primetime show.

Ian Morris, from Lowton, successfully applied to the National Lottery to take part in its Who Dares Wins contest and will be on screen on Bonfire Night, November 5.

Who Dares Wins

The programme, presented by Nick Knowles, sees two teams challenge each other to see who can come up with the most answers in a certain category.

When the bidding gets too high for one pair of contestants the other then gets the chance to reel off as many items as possible, with the winners then going forward to play for large cash prizes.

Viewers will seen Ian and a Scottish contestant called Chris, who were only paired together when they arrived at the studio, take on the challenge under the bright lights of the quiz set.

Ian, 41, said: “I love Who Dares Wins, it’s one of my favourites. I’m alright at it when I play along at home and my sister and I often text each other answers when it’s on.

“I saw they were advertising for contestants and applied for it. There were auditions and phone interviews and obviously a lot of people entered but I must have done something right to get through.

“Filming was a brilliant experience. Surprisingly it wasn’t nerve-racking, I actually got a weird sense of calm about it all. Nick Knowles was also really nice and supportive, it felt like you were just having a chat.

“I’m just panicking in case I pull any stupid faces on TV!”

Ian, who now lives in Culcheth and works as a training officer for travel rewards scheme Avios, will make his first appearance next month but could end up as a familiar face on BBC One screens.

The show’s format brings back the winning pair from each round for the next show, with contestants continuing to appear every week until they are finally defeated.

Ian has already been spotted on the small screen as a very brief clip of him being filmed was included by the channel in its trailer for the new series.

Once the contestants have been whittled down to the one pair the money round gives the winners a category and attaches prizes to how many answers they come up with.

Three answers sees them take home £5,000 and so on, with £25,000 available for 12 items in the category and £50,000 for 15.

However, contestants must decide when to press on and gamble and when to take the money as if they get one wrong answer their total goes back to zero.

Ian’s appearance will be eagerly watched by his parents and sister Karen at home in Lowton and by the members of the Leigh Film Society, where he is a committee member.

Ian Morris will appear on the National Lottery’s Who Dares Wins quiz on BBC One on Saturday November 5.