Building gutted by fire targeted by arsonists

A building left derelict by a huge fire has been targeted by arsonists again.

Fire crews from Wigan were called to the building on Mesnes Park Terrace at 7.45pm last night, Sunday, after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the former hostel.

The latest incident in Mesnes Park Terrace

The building has stood empty since a huge fire, thought to have been started deliberately, ripped through it in August, trapping three people inside.

A crew from Wigan fire station remained on the scene last night for about two and half hours to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been started by children who had broken into the building.

Watch manager Gareth Gray said: “It looks like kids have broken in and set fire to rubbish in a second floor bedroom. The building has been left derelict by the last fire.

“The police attended and shut the road to stop traffic coming through and the owner of the property has been informed and advised to secure the property.

“Children are breaking in and using the building like a playground but this is quite dangerous. There is still live electricity in part of the building that could not be isolated.”