Business empire continues to grow

Two Wigan firms with more than 80 years’ experience between them have merged.

Facilities management company Oltec FM announced this week that it has bolstered its electrical and mechanical services team with the acquisition of locally-based Winstanley Electrical.

The 10-strong team at the latter business in Millgate bring over 40 years’ experience in all aspects of commercial and industrial installations and maintenance.

Oltec says that the newly acquired firm will mean it can self-deliver a wider range of electrical services to customers across the UK, including electrical installations, maintenance, servicing, inspections and testing.

Jeff Phillips has joined Oltec FM from a leading engineering company to head up the new team.

His new role as operations director - technical services will see him take responsibility for all air conditioning, heating, plumbing, lighting and electrical maintenance services.

Olivier Cavaliere, CEO of Oltec FM, headquartered at Beecham Court, Wheatlea, said: “This acquisition comes at an exciting time for Oltec FM.

“We pride ourselves on our fully integrated offering to customers and this only serves to strengthen the bespoke service we can provide.

“All the staff from Winstanley Electrical are highly skilled and provide the same friendly and reliable service that people expect from Oltec FM.

“I’m also delighted to welcome Jeff to the team.

“His wealth of experience in both the electrical and mechanical sectors will be an asset to our business.”

Mr Phillips said: “It’s great to join Oltec FM at such an exciting time for the business.

“The team has grown hugely in the past few years and I’m really looking forward to working with them to continue to build upon their current successes.”

The acquisition comes as Oltec FM executes an ambitious national growth drive expanding into new sectors and providing new services to clients. Oltec was founded in 1974 and provides integrated building and facilities management services to public and private clients in a range of sectors across the UK.

It employs more than 1,000 staff around the UK and services include security, cleaning, grounds maintenance, pest control and waste management.

It has major customers in both the public and private sector, such as large retail and leisure destinations, high profile commercial buildings and sensitive industrial and manufacturing sites.