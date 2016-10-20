Cabinet approve school closure plan

Shevington Community Primary School

A recommendation to close a primary school has been approved by cabinet.

The move by Wigan Council’s cabinet at a meeting this afternoon means a formal consultation will now be held on the plan to close Shevington Community Primary School.

Parents and residents opposed to the plan had hoped cabinet would disagree with the council officer’s recommendation, which was revealed in a report for the meeting last week.

More details to follow ...

