Caldwell: ‘Kick out’ the rogue characters

Gary Caldwell has called on those individuals caught up in the Daily Telegraph’s ongoing investigations into football to be ‘kicked out’ of the game.

Caldwell is confident no-one associated with Latics will be caught up in the scandal, which he hopes will flush out the game’s rogue characters.

“In football, we’re all very privileged in the job we have - whether that is as players, coaches or managers,” he said.

“We get paid a lot of money, certainly more than the average person, to do that job, and we should be thankful for that, and never abuse that position.

“Unfortunately, we all know - and it’s become accepted - that this happens in football.

“It’s happened for years, it’s still happening, and it’s very difficult to prove.

“As soon as we can stop it happening, and kick out the people who are doing it, the better.

“Where there is money in any kind of business or industry, there will be corruption - it’s as simple as that.

“Everyone has turned a blind eye to it for such a long time, but this has probably opened a can of worms. It needs to stop.”

When asked whether he’d ever been propositioned in such a fashioned, Caldwell replied: “Not a chance.

“I don’t know where you’d get the time to even think about it when you have to prepare the team for games.

“As far as this club is concerned, and myself, we will always go about our business in the right way.”

Latics were indirectly linked to the investigation on Thursday when Eric Black - who served as assistant manager under Steve Bruce between 2007-09 before returning in 2014 as part of Uwe Rosler’s coaching staff - was named.

Having worked closely at the DW with Black, Caldwell is keen for the full facts to emerge before passing judgement.

“Until it’s proven, then we can’t really discuss that,” he said.

“He was somebody who worked hard and cared a lot about football, so until anything gets proven, as far as I’m concerned, Eric is a good man.”