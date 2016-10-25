Car crashes into houses

A car crashed into two houses after the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

No one was injured but the occupants of the two semi-detached homes on Brookdale Road, Hindley, will have to stay elsewhere while the damage is fixed.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm today, Tuesday. Firefighters attended to ensure everyone was safe before the building inspector arrived.

A fire service spokesman said: “It was just an accident, the driver hit the accelerator instead of the break. No one was injured.”