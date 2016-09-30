Care homes pass the test

Two borough care facilities are the latest to be given the seal of approval from a watchdog.

Ash Tree House in Hindley and Dennis Moore Care which runs Brideoake Care Home in Leigh both received good ratings in the most recent reports from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Both facilities were judged to be at a good level in all five key areas assessed by the inspectors.

Ash Tree House looks after up to 60 people, providing residential care and specialist help for people with dementia, while Brideoake is dedicated solely to the latter.

The CQC’s reports say both venues provide safe, effective and caring services to those living there, with employees who are responsive to their need and well-led by management.

The Ash Tree House report said: “We saw the home was clean with appropriate infection control processes in place. All the people we spoke with told us they felt safe.

“Throughout the inspection we observed positive and appropriate interactions between the staff and people who used the service.

“Staff were seen to be caring and treated people with kindness, dignity and respect. The feedback we received from both people who used the service and relatives was complimentary about the standard of care provided.

“Everyone we spoke to felt that the service was well run and managed. The managers were reported to be approachable and helpful and each staff member told us they enjoyed their jobs and working for the company.”

Writing about Brideoake Care Home, the CQC said: “All of the people we spoke with during the inspection including people living at the home, visitors and health professionals made positive comments about the care provided. We observed several caring interactions during the inspection, such as when people became distressed and upset.

“The staff at the home had facilities in place to enable people to communicate with their families such as an internet connection and the use of Skype. This would be beneficial to people whose family did not live close by and wanted to maintain contact.

“People felt the home was responsive to their needs and we saw examples of staff doing this.”