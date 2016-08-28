Carley looks forward to new Strictly

Millions of people are looking forward to the return of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing - especially actor Carley Stenson.

The star, who grew up in Billinge, will be supporting her fiance Danny Mac, who has been named as one of the competitors in this year’s show.

On social networking website Twitter, she posted: “Well looks like me and the mother in law will have to go shopping #Strictly any excuse eh!! #fashion #whattowear eek!!”

The couple have been dating for five years and announced their engagement earlier this year.

They have both starred in Channel Four soap Hollyoaks, with Danny playing Dodger Savage and Carley portraying Steph Cunningham.

Danny has already started preparing for the challenge.

He shared a photograph online showing him wearing a sequined top and tweeted: “It’s all kicking off & It’s safe to say i’m jumping in head, chest & sequins first! @bbcstrictly…”

He will strut his stuff in the popular dance competition alongside well-known faces including Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford, actor Lesley Joseph, former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls and singers Will Young and Anastacia.

The launch show will be on BBC1 on Saturday, September 3 when the 15 celebrity contestants will discover which professional dancer they will be paired with.

They will dance throughout the series for a panel of judges and members of the public can take part in a phone vote.

Carley was in Hollyoaks for 10 years before her character Steph Cunningham was killed off in a fire in 2010.

She has since had lead roles in West End musicals Legally Blonde, Shrek and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

This summer she starred in Some Girl(s) at the Park Theatre in London and in BBC1’s Holby City.

