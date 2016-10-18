Carve a heart for Syrian children

As children across Wigan borough prepare to head out for a night of “fun” fear on October 31, millions of children in Syria live in real fear every night of the year.

In fact 7.5 million of these children are growing up knowing nothing but conflict. World Vision’s annual Carve a Heart campaign aims to help children living in the world’s poorest countries, and this year, the charity is focusing on the children of Syria. Internal conflict in the country has left over 2 million children out of school with thousands facing violence, kidnap and malnutrition. Children like Khalid, 11, a refugee now living in Lebanon, whose parents were injured when fleeing Syria leaving them unable to work and forcing Khalid to sell biscuits for long hours to help his family survive.

Khalid is now living in one of the many tent settlements that have popped up in the city, where he wants to forget about the war. World Vision is on the ground helping children do just that, by building Child Friendly Spaces to help war stricken children feel safe, learn, play and enable them to just be children.

To help this Hallowe’en, Wiganers are being urged take one simple action. Carve a heart in your pumpkin as a symbol of hope for children living in fear. Then text HEART to 70060 to donate £3 to World Vision’s work, and turn a night of fear into a night of lasting hope.