Cash stolen in hotel burglary

Police are examining CCTV footage after a burglary at a hotel in Wigan.

A man forced the door to a room where money was being kept at the Bellingham Hotel, on Wigan Lane in Marylebone.

He stole a “large quantity of cash”, police said, before running off.

The burglary happened at around midnight on Sunday, September 18 and an investigation is now under way.

They are looking for a man described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black coat and a distinctive black baseball cap, which had the letter ‘p’ on the front, red piping over the top and a white strip.

PC Roy Lunio, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan borough, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area around midnight to please come forward.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about this burglary.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.