Charity boss’s eyesore dump

A Wigan charity boss has been convicted of operating an illegal waste site.

Ibrahim Yusuf, director of Youth Enterprise Services (YES) Ltd, was found guilty by Wigan magistrates of running the car dump and allowing mixed household and commercial rubbish to be fly-tipped on land off Baldwin Street, Ince.

Yusuf had been charged with two offences of illegally managing waste and was fined £920 and ordered to pay £7,799 costs and £92 victim surcharge.

The case, brought after a lengthy investigation by the Environment Agency, identified that he was running the site without the required permit.

Evidence gathered included secret filming of the site by agency officers.

YES was set up as a charity to teach school children car maintenance. The defendant argued that the end-of-life cars, which he had allowed to be stored on the site, were not waste but “donor” cars given to YES for schoolchildren to have parts to practise their skills on. The site has now been cleared but the clearance was not due to actions taken by Yusuf.

EA environment manager Tracey Rimmer said: “Waste crime is a serious offence with tough penalties as it can damage the environment, blight local communities and undermine those who operate legally.

Waste can only be lawfully taken onto a site where there is an Environmental Permit is in place authorising waste operation. The Environment Agency is responsible for issuing environmental permits to operators of regulated facilities in England. This case highlights that the Environment Agency will always look to take enforcement action in the criminal courts.”

Waste crime can be reported to the EA incident hotline on 0800 807060.

