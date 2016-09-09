Charity match will raise funds for mental health awareness

The family and friends of Nathan Christy will take to the rugby field this week to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Nathan described by heart-broken relatives as a “popular, amazing and kind-hearted” young man, died last month prompting a wave of sorrow across the borough.

If we can prevent one funeral like the one we’ve all just experienced by raising some money to support this campaign, even if it’s just one person, that’s what we’re trying to achieve Nicola Horrigan

His family have thrown their backing behind charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) with a number of fund-raising events planned in Nathan’s name.

This weekend two teams representing Wigan St Pat’s and Ince Rose Bridge, Nathan’s former teams, will stage a charity match to coincide with National Suicide Awareness Day.

The Christy family are also raising awareness for Calm by promoting a #keepsmiling campaign on social media.

Speaking to the Observer, cousin Nicola Horrigan said: “He was a very smiley person, very upbeat and his motto was always keep smiling’.

You would look at him and never think something was going on behind the scenes.

“For someone like him, such a positive character to be affected like this and then for this to happen, it just shows.

“It’s tragic what has happened but what we’re trying to do is turn this tragedy into something that’s positive.

“If we can we prevent one family, one set of friends going through what we have.

“If we can prevent one funeral like the one we’ve all just experienced by raising some money to support this campaign, even if it’s just one person, that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

The charity day, held at Ince Rose Bridge on Sunday September 11, will feature the match plus entertainment for youngsters starting at 3pm.

It has been backed by a number of borough businesses and is hoped to become an annual event.

An open invitation is extended to anyone who would like to attend.

A fund-raising page set up by the Christy family has already attracted donations topping £3,500 for Calm.

To donate to Calm in Nathan’s memory please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nathan-Christy or text NTHN52 plus the amount you would like to donate to 70070.

