Charity’s call to widen scope of remembrance

It’s time to rethink remembrance.

That’s the message of this year’s Wigan Poppy Appeal which was launched yesterday.

It’s important to remember there’s a new generation that needs your support Gill Gibson

The Royal British Legion is encouraging people to think differently during this year’s campaign. The poppy and the work of the Legion are often associated with the First and Second World Wars and elderly veterans, however the charity is calling on the public to consider all generations of the Armed Forces community when they wear their poppy.

The call to think more widely about our Armed Forces when you make your donation this year came from Gill Gibson who launched the Legion’s Wigan Poppy Appeal at Wigan Youth Zone.

Gill, Poppy Appeal Organiser Wigan, said: “During the Poppy Appeal this year we’re asking people to widen their lens when they reflect on Remembrance. The Legion is here for all generations of the Armed Forces community, and it’s important to remember there’s a new generation that needs your support.

“When you pin your poppy on, or pause to remember, reconsider who you think of when you picture a veteran. Individuals and families from across the Armed Forces community need the Legion’s support, as well as our older veterans.

“Every donation received will make a real difference to the lives of Service men and women, veterans and their loved ones.”

The fundraising target in Wigan is £45,000, which will go towards the Legion’s national target of £43 million to continue its vital work delivering practical, through life care and support to the Armed Forces community.

In the last year the generosity of the British public helped the Legion answer more than 780,000 requests for help. The Legion uses donations to offer support in many ways including providing crisis grants, researching the impact of blast injuries on the body, lobbying the government on key issues, and advising on benefits and money problems.

The Royal British Legion’s Director of Fundraising Claire Rowcliffe said: “The Poppy Appeal 2016 is encouraging the public to recognise the service and sacrifices made across all generations of the British Armed Forces.

“Service can come in many forms from being parted from family and loved ones for long periods of time, to physical and mental injury, and sadly making the ultimate sacrifice. The Legion’s role remains as contemporary and as vital as it has ever been supporting today’s generation of veterans, and their families whether living with an injury or illness, coping with bereavement or finding employment.”