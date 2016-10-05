Club boss fury over rumours about its fate

Furious club chiefs today strongly refuted claims about its future.

Monday’s Wigan Evening Post reported rumours sweeping the village community about the fate of Standish Labour Club.

The club is not in debt whatsoever - there is money in the bank Brian Harrison

They had been triggered by large notices officials had posted in the windows advertising a surprise “members by show of card-only” emergency general meeting there on October 9.

But chairman Brian Harrison, who had declined to comment on the situation or discuss it when approached by a Post journalist prior to publication, attacked the decision to give a local newspaper platform to such rumours.

He said that it was “very, very damaging” and not in the interests of the Standish community and the popular and much-loved facility in Smalley Street.

Mr Harrison stated: “The club is not in debt whatsoever - there is money in the bank.

“Members own the club and I can’t predict what they will decide or not, that is not for me to do and I think it is disgraceful for you to publish rumours with no basis of the facts.”

The “only grain of truth” in the reported rumours, angry Mr Harrison said, was that members may consider a proposal that could be put to the meeting to change the name of the club and drop out of the Labour Clubs movement altogether.

But he declined to say what possible names or themes are being suggested, if any, for Standish Labour Club, ahead of the meeting.

Or what that may mean for the future complexion and running of the club.