Community in shock after eight-man machete brawl

Police are appealing for witnesses after an eight-man machete fight in broad daylight.

Shortly before 11am yesterday (Monday) police were called to Car Bank Avenue to reports of a collision between three cars and eight men fighting in the streets with machetes.

This is an unbelievable incident on the streets of Atherton DS Craig Hurst

Officers attended and found a man with minor injuries and the three cars, a silver Fiat Stilo, a black Vauxhall Astra and a blue Vauxhall Omega, abandoned on the street.

There have been no arrests and the victim did not require any hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or witnessed the men running away from the scene to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Craig Hurst of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “This is an unbelievable incident on the streets of Atherton.

“I know the community will be alarmed but we are putting all our efforts into finding those responsible.

“There will be extra police in the area and anyone with any concerns can speak to our officers.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 67292, 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.