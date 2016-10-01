Controversial plan has been submitted

Fresh details of a controversial Wigan housing development are up before council planners having been forced through by an inspector.

The town hall had previously rejected the proposals for 93 houses off Lurdin Lane and Chorley Road in Standish.

But a planning inspector last year overturned that decision following a six-day inquiry and more detailed plans have now been submitted.

As the over-arching plan has already received outline approval, the planning committee will be restricted to discussing specific details - such as the design of the houses and access issues - rather than whether the development should be allowed.

The overturned decision sparked fury among local residents and community Standish Voice continues to oppose the development.

A spokesman told the Evening Post: “We were disappointed that the Lurdin Lane and Rectory Lane developments were allowed by a government inspector last year, despite them being refused by the planning committee and breaching Wigan’s Local Plan.

“It is clear that these sites are not needed or wanted for housing at this present time.

“We will be looking closely at these detailed planning applications and will send our observations to the local authority in due course.”

The application relates to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of scheme which will see slightly fewer than 100 houses on the site.

Last year’s public inquiry saw planning inspector David Prentis give the go-ahead to plans to build 250 homes on the former golf course off Rectory Lane plus the Lurdin Lane development, both of which had been rejected by the town hall.

Coun David Molyneux, deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration, said last year: “We believe that there is already enough new housing planned for Standish.

“The government inspector previously wanted 1,000 homes in Standish and we’ve granted permission for that.

“That is why we steadfastly refused to allow any more. We are not against housing developments, far from it, but they have to be in the right areas.

“Residents shouldn’t have to tolerate the over-development of specific areas of the borough.

“Unfortunately the inspector has stuck rigidly to national planning policy when it comes to granting permission for new homes and there is very little the council can do about it.”