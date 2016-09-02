Countdown is on to Wigan 10k

A record-breaking number of runners are limbering up to pound the streets in Sunday’s Wigan 10k.

After weeks of training, thousands of people will pull on their running shoes to tackle the fourth annual race.

It is expected to be the biggest race yet, as more runners and volunteers than ever before take part.

Last year there were 3,450 participants and entries for Sunday’s race surpassed that figure earlier this week.

There is still time to enter, with registration officially closing at 1pm today.

The runners will set off from Market Street at 10am when the race is started by eight-year-old Jack Johnson, the inspiration behind charity and race organisers Joining Jack.

Jack Johnson in the recording studio

Melanie Whitehead, fund-raising and events co-ordinator for Joining Jack, said: “It’s going to be the best race so far. We have already beaten last year’s numbers. The interest once again has been incredible.

“The support has been fantastic with a record number of volunteers, both for the bag pack and on the day.

“It’s going to be that little bit special with Jack starting the race and we can’t wait. We are really looking forward to it now.”

The event will start with music in the town centre from 8am as runners arrive for the race.

A special music mix created by former Wigan Warriors player Martin Offiah will be played from 9.15am.

Jack has already recorded a special message at The Lounge Recording Studio in Wigan, which will be played just before the runners set off, as well as one of his favourite songs, Adventure Of A Lifetime by Coldplay.

Participants will be asked to do the Joining Jack salute and the race will be started by Jack and Wigan Warriors players Sam Tomkins and Josh Charnley.

Runners will head out of the town centre along Park Road and Scot Lane, to Martland Mill Industrial Estate and the DW Stadium before returning to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

Along the way they will run on the track at Robin Park and members of Wigan Warriors’ current squad will hand out drinks at a water station at the DW Stadium.

At the end of the race, finishers will receive a Wigan 10k medal featuring a handwritten message from Jack and a goodie bag.

As they celebrate crossing the finish line, there will be live music and an international street market.

There will be a stage outside The Moon Under Water where bands will perform from 10.50am.

The line-up will be: The Beard Band, Paddy Ryan Music, Marcadia, Lyon Road and The VC.

Closing the event will be Starsailor frontman James Walsh, from Billinge, who will play a few solo acoustic songs at around 2.45pm.

Entry to the Wigan 10k costs £19.50, or £17.50 for running club members. Sign up or find out more here

8am Music starts

9am Wish FM

9.15am Martin Offiah’s music mix

9.55am Jack’s message and race countdown

10am Race starts

10.50am Live music starts

12.15pm-12.30pm Winners’ presentation

2.45pm James Walsh performs

