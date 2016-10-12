Court dates set for man accused of murdering wife

A date has been set for a man’s next court appearance after he was charged with murdering his wife.

Stuart Gallear, of Makinson Avenue in Hindley, appeared before a judge at Manchester Crown Court. He entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

Gallear, 51, will now appear again for a pre-trial hearing on December 19. A provisional date for his trial to start has been set for April 3 next year.

His wife Mandy, 42, was found with stab wounds to her chest at their home address last Thursday.

She was rushed to Wigan Infirmary but doctors there were unable to save her.

The couple’s daughters Amy, 16, and Katy, 14, led the tributes to their mum with an emotional statement.

They said: “Words cannot describe how much we will miss her. She worked hard to provide a happy and loving home for us and it is hjard to believe that she will no longer be here to guide us. Our family has been ripped apart by her death.”