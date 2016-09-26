Court to see CCTV footage of pub fight

A man will be sentenced next month for his part in disorder in a Wigan pub.

Christopher Jones, 21, of Sterndale Avenue, Standish, pleaded guilty to affray when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Magistrates decided to adjourn the case so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

They also asked for CCTV footage of the incident to be available for the sentencing on Friday, October 14.

Jones was remanded on conditional bail until the hearing.

It relates to an incident at The Griffin, on Standishgate, in the early hours of Saturday, June 18 when a fight broke out involving 10 people, the court heard.

The landlord stepped in to stop it, but was hit with a bar stool and windows were damaged.