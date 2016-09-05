Crews called to two chip pan fires on same day

Firefighters have been called to two fires involving chip pans on the same day.
A crew from Wigan fire station was called to Snowdon Avenue in Worsley Mesnes at around 11am today, Monday, after an elderly gentlemans chip pan had set on fire.
Firefighters attended an extinguished the blaze which caused extensive damage to the cooker and an extractor fan above and some smoke damage to the kitchen and house.
The man, who was in his late 70s, was uninjured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The second incident involved an elderly woman whose chip pan caught on fire after she left it on while she went upstairs.
Luckily, her fire alarm went off and neighbours called the fire brigade who attended the home on Nelson Street, Tyldesley, at around 3pm today, Monday.
The crew were able to rescue the woman, who was 84, and she was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.
