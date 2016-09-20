Doctor’s musical mercy mission

A Wigan doctor is performing at a Northern Soul concert to raise funds for charities supporting a terminally ill woman.

Dr Angela McFoy, who works in the respiratory ward at Wigan Infirmary, is taking part in SoulFest North West on Sunday September 25 in the basement of O2 Ritz Manchester.

The event marks the launch of an album - SoulFest - written by Steve Foley, whose wife Amy has kidney and pancreas failures. Due to heart problems, the 61-year-old had a pacemaker fitted, which meant that her chances of a kidney and pancreas transplant ended, because of the trauma risk to her heart. She currently receives treatment at Hope Hospital satellite dialysis unit in Rochdale.

Funds raised will go towards Cancer Research UK, British Kidney Patients Association and Help Musicians.

SoulFest North West features nine live acts plus four Northern Soul and Motown DJs.

Most of the acts contributed to the SoulFest album by FOLEY and Friends.

Acts include extraordinary soul vocalist Johnny “Boy” Pryers, local legend Dougie James from Soul Train and Groovemental - a nice-piece soul/disco band. Soulvation is a five-piece band featuring soul songstress Dr Angela McFoy, who is a respiratory doctor at Wigan Infirmary.

The line-up of Motown and Northern Soul DJs includes Mike Prince, David Jones, Carl Spiers and Johnny Boy Pryers.

The album is currently being finalised at Gracieland Studio, Rochdale (owned by Lisa Stansfield) and sees Steve reunited with Steve Boyce-Buckley who got his start as a sound engineer at Steve Foley’s Smile Studio in the 1970s and 1980s.

The album features 14 new songs plus four remastered tracks Foley produced in the 1970s including two never-released tracks by the late Paul Young of Sad Cafe/Mike and the Mechanics fame.

SoulFest North West is the first of a series of fund-raising events which also include a show on October 1 at Heywood Civic Centre and SoulFest North West Christmas Bash on December 18 at O2 Ritz Manchester. Tickets are available from O2 Ritz Box Office, Ticketweb, Ticketline, Ticketmaster and See Tickets at £11 plus booking fee. All attendees will receive a free copy of the CD as they leave the gig, which starts at 2pm.

