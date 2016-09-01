Dramatic rescue from house blaze

Youngsters were led to safety as fire tore through a Wigan house.

At least one young man was seen being helped from a top floor window and down a Wigan fire brigade ladder from the premises in Mesnes Park Terrace, Wigan.

The blaze broke out in a ground floor room at about 5.30pm on Wednesday causing the occupants to flee to the upper floors, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two casualties were said to be treated at the scene by paramedics but at present there are no details about their condition.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that officers also attended the scene but only to manage traffic and keep pedestrians at a safe distance.

The police say that early suggestions are that there are no suspicious circumstances.

