Drugs gang jailed for more than 40 years

Ten people have been jailed for more than 40 years in total for conspiring to supply cocaine.

Five men and one woman from Tyldesley were amongst the group who were sentenced on Friday at Manchester Crown Square for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Mark Smith, 26, of Lune Street, Tyldesley, was jailed for nine years.

Jake Barrett, 27, of Wardley Road, Tyldesley, was jailed for six years.

Daniel Smith aka Hefferon, 23, of Linton Road, Tyldesley, was jailed for two years.

Brendan Robertson, 42, of Redbrook Road, Timperley, was jailed for eight years.

Paul Cox , 36, of Old Mill Close, Pendlebury, was jailed for seven and a half years.

Wayne Jones, 38, of Croftbank, Salford, was jailed for five years.

Ernest Barrow, 52, of HMP Forest Bank was jailed for two years.

Callum Green, 24, of Lever Street, Tyldesley, was jailed for six years.

Stacey Bradley , 38, of Wardley Road, Tyldesley, was given a 12 month sentence which was suspended for two years.

Jamie Grundy, 24, of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, was jailed for three years.

In March GMP executed warrants in Salford, Trafford, Manchester, Wigan and Lancashire as part of a crackdown on organised crime.

A total of 15 properties were searched and in excess of £200,000 worth of class A drugs were seized along with £30,000 in cash.

Superintendent Mark Kenny, from GMP’s Salford borough, said: “The sentences handed down today are proof of the continuous work GMP does to dismantle organised crime groups.

“I would like to thank all the officers involved in this operation who have put endless hours into this investigation over a long-running period.

“Drugs blight our communities and we will never tolerate it and we will always aim to take those involved in crime off the streets and put them in jail where they belong.

“To do this we need the public’s help and we need people to come forward with information. There is no overnight solution but today shows we listened to residents’ concerns and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“I have no doubt the communities these individuals have impacted on with their criminal activities will take comfort in these sentences.

“Our work today doesn’t stop here and we will continue to disrupt and destroy organised crime in Salford with the help of the local authority and other partners as part of Operation Gulf.

“This sentence should serve as a harsh warning to those considering a life of crime.

“We are now in the process of recovering any ill-gotten gains by pursuing a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.”