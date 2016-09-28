Drunken theft victim ends up behind bars

A Wigan crime victim ended up being the one arrested.

Lisa Fisher, 34, went to the Dog and Partridge in Wallgate to try to speak to pub staff about viewing its internal CCTV to see if the film had recorded the thief who had rifled her jacket and stolen cash and mobile phone after she had accidentally left it hung over the back of a chair.

But an angry dispute flared after she was told that only the manager - who was off duty - could give permission for her to view the film and she would have to come back on another day.

Wigan magistrates heard that police were called and arrested Fisher outside for being drunk and disorderly.

Fisher, of Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, was said by pub workers to have had a weapon in the back of her trousers and to have sworn profusely at officers when they asked her to calm down, prosecutor Steve Woodman said. She had many previous convictions and was on licence from prison after serving part of a four-month sentence for battery.

But defending, Ged Fraser said that although she had pleaded guilty, she strongly disputed officers’ version of events. He said a police search had failed to produce any evidence of a weapon. And she remained adamant that although there had been a dispute between her and pub staff over viewing the CCTV, there was “no disturbance at all” between Fisher and police.

He also questioned her treatment at the hands of the officers and why she had been remanded in custody. Justices gave her a six-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay a £20 victim surcharge.