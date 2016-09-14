Emergency services called to collision

Emergency services at the scene of the accident

Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to the scene of an accident in Wigan.

A blue Fiat Punto collided with a wall on Billinge Road in Highfield earlier this afternoon, around 2pm.

Traffic had been backed up around the area but is free flowing again now.

One person suffered minor injuries.

