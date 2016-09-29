Enjoy a cuppa at Macmillan coffee mornings

Kettles are boiling around the borough this week as a host of fund-raising coffee mornings are held.

Generous Wiganers are showing their support for Macmillan Cancer Support as the charity encourages people to take part in its “world’s biggest coffee morning” appeal.

The event officially takes place on Friday, but people have been brewing up all week to raise money.

Sunshine House Health And Wellbeing Group in Scholes served sandwiches, cakes and drinks at their coffee morning on Monday. They also held a raffle and tombola.

The group, which is for people with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues, raised £161 but hope to reach £200 in total by selling aprons online.

Amy Jarvis held a coffee morning at the Caledonian Hotel in Ashton on Saturday. She wanted to help the charity as her grandad died of cancer and she knows someone who is currently receiving treatment for cancer.

Pauline Webster and Bernadette Taylor on the tombola stall at Sunshine House

She said: “Lots of people came and showed their support and lots brought cake that they had all made, and I managed to raise £670. Very happy and overwhelmed!”

Cakes and drinks will be served over the coming days as people tuck in to raise money for a good cause.

Wigan-based training provider ProCo NW Ltd is holding a coffee morning from 10am to 1pm today.

Parents and members of the community are invited to attend a coffee morning at Meadowbank Primary School in Atherton, which will run from 9am to 10.30am on Friday.

It is the fifth annual coffee morning at the school and pupils will be donating to the charity and taking part in the event. St Catharine’s CE Primary School, in Scholes, is holding a Second World War-themed street party and bake-off competition from 2pm to 3.30pm on Friday.

More than 100 people are expected to attend a coffee morning at Newfold Primary School in Orrell, which will take place from 8.45am to 10am on Friday.

Wigan UTC’s coffee morning will run from 11am to 12.15pm on Friday in the refectory, while St Aidan’s RC Primary School in Winstanley will also hold a coffee morning on Friday.

Pub chain Greene King is supporting Macmillan Cancer Support and The Mount in Orrell is aiming to raise £500.

They held a “donate and buy” event on Tuesday morning and there will be a sponsored fancy dress walk on Thursday from The Mount to sister pub Glass Horse in St Helens.

A coffee morning will be held from 11am to 2pm on Friday and staff will showcase their skills in “Mount’s Got Talent” from 7pm to 10pm.

It will be coffee instead of beer when Wigan’s Wily Fox Brewery hosts a coffee morning in its recently-opened tasting room from 10.30am to 1pm.

FPS Accountants in Ashton will sell cakes and drinks at its coffee morning, which runs from 9.30am to 2pm. There will also be a raffle and a competition to count the spots on a cake.

Brian Stazicker Hairdressing, in Goose Green, is turning its coffee morning into an all-day affair, with refreshments at the salon throughout the day on Friday. A family-run retro coffee shop will have live music to entertain customers at its coffee morning. The Coffee Stop in Leigh will hold the event from 9am on Friday.

Hindley Green Methodist Church will hold a coffee morning from 10.30am to noon on Saturday. There will be a cake stall, books and a raffle, as well as tea, toast and other refreshments.