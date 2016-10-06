Family appeals for help to cover costs of baby’s funeral

A grieving Wigan family has launched a fund-raising appeal to help cover the costs of a baby’s funeral.

Mum Danielle Slater, from Scholes, was distraught to discover five-month-old son Jackson James had died on Sunday morning.

Danielle Slater with baby Jackson

Now relatives are rallying round to raise money so they can give the tragic tot a special send-off.

A shocked Danielle is currently recovering in hospital after collapsing.

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated to two online fund-raising campaigns to pay for a funeral for the tot.

Organisers want to collect £1,500 to cover the costs, including for a horse-drawn carriage.

Miss Slater’s cousin, Hayley Slater, from Higher Ince, said: “Danielle is my relation and it’s any mother’s worst nightmare for this to happen.

“We want to help her as much as possible.”

She set up a fund-raising appeal with partner Michael Halpin and friends Lisa Gorman and Kyna Hartley.

People who give to the appeal will be entered into a raffle draw, with a signed football from Wigan Athletic, haircuts and a reading by a medium among the prizes already donated.

Miss Slater, 31, is still seeking donations of prizes.

She said her cousin, who also has two daughters, plans to raise money for charity in Jackson’s memory in the future.

Miss Slater said: “Jackson was a lovely, cheeky, happy baby. He had an infectious smile.”

Another fund-raising website has been set up by Jackson’s cousin David Barr, 22, from Whelley.

More than £480 has already been donated towards the cost of the funeral through his appeal.

He said: “No-one plans to bury their son. Money is the last thing you want to be thinking about.”

To make a donation towards Jackson’s funeral, go to www.gofundme.com/2sqzgx7n or www.gofundme.com/2sg6shjr.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.