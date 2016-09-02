Family rallies for a very special birthday for terminally-ill tot

A mum hopes to organise a party to remember for her terminally-ill daughter’s fourth birthday.

Whitney Morris wants to celebrate daughter Amelia’s birthday in style, knowing that it may be one of her last.

Three-year-old Amelia has a genetic disorder called Tay-Sachs disease which affects the brain signals, causing issues such as seizures and mobility problems.

Sadly there is no cure and Amelia is in the upper range of life expectancy.

Whitney said: “The life expectancy for Tay-Sachs is aged two to four.”

Amelia’s birthday is on November 25 and Whitney wants to hold a party with a winter wonderland theme.

There will be elves, Father Christmas, decorations with a winter theme and a host of other attractions.

Whitney, who lives in Beech Hill, said: “We are hoping to transform a room into a big winter wonderland. There will be lots of Christmas decorations and lights.”

She is appealing for help with the party and has launched an online fund-raising campaign with a target of £2,000.

People can also help in other ways, such as if they have somewhere the party could be held or want to contribute items for the day.

The party is of course for Amelia, but members of the public will also be invited to attend the celebration to recognise all the support they have given to Amelia and her family.

Whitney said: “It’s for the supporters to come along and be part of something as well. Rather than it just being for family and friends, we thought it would be nicer for them to be involved.”

People across the borough have taken Amelia into their hearts in recent years.

She won both the best dressed and Miss Popularity categories in this year’s Miss Wigan competition, a pageant for youngsters which raises funds for Wigan And Leigh Hospice. For Amelia’s third birthday, the family’s home was covered in bright festive lights thanks to generous members of the public and businesses.

And last November she pushed the button at Wigan’s Christmas lights switch-on with her mum.

Family, friends and even firefighters from Wigan fire station’s red watch joined in the birthday celebrations.

Tay-Sachs is a extremely rare genetic disorder, which causes the deterioration of mental and physical abilities.

Symptoms emerge from around six months of age and sufferers rarely live past their fourth birthday.

To make a donation to help pay for Amelia’s party, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amelia-morris-1.

Alternatively, contact Whitney by emailing misund42@icloud.com or via Facebook page Amelia’s Dream Comes True.

