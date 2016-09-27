Family’s delight as Logan rallies again

A Wigan youngster who has battled cancer twice has been told he is in remission again.

Logan Gallagher, from Ince, was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in June this year, despite only being seven-years-old but doctors have since told him and his delighted family that a tumour in his lungs has gone.

The Scholes St Catherine’s CE Primary was just four years old when he was diagnosed with B-cell leukaemia but went into remission following treatment.

But his family was devastated to learn earlier this year that a routine blood test had showed that Logan had developed the tumour on his lungs and he was diagnosed with T-cell leukaemia.

Following months of further treatment and chemotherapy, tests have shown that brave Logan is now in remission again.

He will undergo one more round of chemo in a bid to prevent the cancer coming back for a third time. And his delighted family have just found out that he will be able to have bone marrow transplant in the next eight weeks after five matches were found for him.

He started back school last Thursday and he’s loving it, he’s doing half days now but settling in really well Lee Gallagher

His big brother Lee Gallagher said: “He is doing really well, Logan is back in remission now, his tumour has gone and he has just started his next block of chemotherapy.

“He started back school last Thursday and he’s loving it, he’s doing half days now but settling in really well.

“We so proud of him and how well he has handled everything.”

Initially, Logan’s family were told the treatment for the second round of cancer could take up to three years before he was given the all clear.

But the youngster responded extremely well to the chemotherapy over the summer and also underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Being diagnosed with two different types of cancer is so rare it was the only case some of his doctors at Manchester Children’s Hospital had ever come across.

But Logan, with a little help from his school have thanked his doctors by raising money for the hospital by holding Be Seen in Green day before the summer holidays.

Logan’s cancer returning meant a dream holiday that Lee, brother Craig, dad to Logan’s nephew baby Ellis, and his mum Tracey had fund-raised had to be delayed and although it is still a little way off, his family hope he won’t have to wait the three years for it that they originally had thought.

Logan’s family have been keeping everyone up to date through a Facebook page called Loving Logan.