Family’s heartbreak for ‘caring and generous’ Danny

The family of murder victim Danny Fox has paid a heart-breaking tribute to an “outgoing, loving and private person”.

Mr Fox, from Newton-le-Willows, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning following an altercation between two groups outside Bar 44 in St Helens.

Two teenage women have been arrested in connection with Mr Fox's death

Detectives believe Mr Fox, who had worked as a bouncer at Dreem Bar in St Helens, was chased through the streets of the town centre before being cornered in North John Street and stabbed to death.

A post-mortem has concluded Mr Fox, who was on a night out with pals when he was killed, died from a single stab wound to the upper torso.

His mum Lynda Ashton today paid to tribute to her son, calling him a “caring an generous man”.

She said: “Daniel was an outgoing, loving and private person. He had a dry sense of humour and was very popular amongst his family and friends.

Mr Fox loved tattoos and had appeared on the TV show Tattoo Fixers

“He was a caring and generous man who was willing to do anything for anybody. Daniel was once a doorman and more recently a carer for autistic children.”

Lynda, speaking on behalf of Mr Fox’s close family, added: “We cannot describe how we are feeling at the moment, and don’t think we have taken it in yet that he’s been taken from us.

“We just keep waiting for him to walk through the front door. It’s all just a bad dream. We don’t want to sleep for fear of waking and realising that it’s not a dream.

“We have been overwhelmed and touched by the amount of support and sympathy shown by Daniel’s family and friends so far and would like to say thank you for this. We would also like to thank the paramedics who fought to save Daniel’s life and the police who initially responded.

“Daniel will be dreadfully missed and at this time our family would greatly appreciate privacy to grieve and come to terms with our loss.”

Two teenage woman, both aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Witnesses should call St Helebs CID on 0151 777 6812.

