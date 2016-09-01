Farewell brave Braiden

Brave youngster Braiden Prescott has lost his fight for life.
The seven-year-old from Ince, who had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time, died this morning.
A post on a Facebook page dedicated to Braiden said: “My baby boy left us to be with the angels at 4.55am this morning. All family has been informed. We are just devastated but we know he’s in a better place. Grandad I hope you came to collect him.”
Braiden captured the hearts of people around the borough after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was just two years old.
A mammoth fund-raising campaign was launched and Braiden was flown to the US for specialist proton beam treatment.
Sadly this failed but following aggressive chemo at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, he was given the all-clear in September 2013.
But after Braiden complained of pains in his legs and arms last year, tests were carried out and his family was told the devastating news that the cancer had returned.
He started to receive end-of-life care last month and went to stay at Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley earlier this week.
Donations have been pouring in to a fund-raising appeal set up to support Braiden’s family
