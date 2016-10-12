Fight on to save school from closure

Campaigners have vowed to fight on to save a Wigan primary school from closure.

It was revealed yesterday in a report prepared for a cabinet meeting that Shevington Community Primary School has been recommended for closure by council officers as part of a plan to tackle a surplus of places in the village.

It is sad to see any school close and that staff that are there and the sense of community around the school will probably be lost. The school family will be broken up Vicky Galligan

Members will be asked to approve the move to a formal consultation on the proposal, which would see pupils moved to Shevington Vale Primary from the start of the school year in 2017.

But campaigners have said they are disappointed with the decision but will continue to fight on for all three schools to remain open if cabinet approve the proposal.

Vicky Galligan, a Shevington parent who started a petition calling for the three schools to remain open, said: “We did think that would be the way it would go but we are disappointed with the way it has been done.

“We are still going to continue to fight. It is sad to see any school close and that staff that are there and the sense of community around the school will probably be lost. The school family will be broken up.”