Fire breaks out at former pub

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a derelict pub.

Three fire crews from Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth went to the pub on Lancaster Avenue, Shakerley, at 5.40pm yesterday.

There was a blaze on the first floor and they used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a fan to tackle it.

The firefighters were at the pub for one hour and 10 minutes.

