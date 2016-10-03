Fire crews stage two hour horse rescue

Firefighters from Wigan and Leigh rescued a horse from a waterlogged ditch in a late night rescue mission.

Crews were called to a location off Newton Road in Lowton just after midnight on Monday.

The 12-hand horse had become trapped in a ditch which was three foot deep with mud and water.

It was eventually freed after a two hour effort with firefighters using slings to raise the horse out.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said a vet was called to assess the animal’s condition.